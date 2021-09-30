Joe Concha slams ABC for excluding Obama's border criticism from TV: 'Bias of omission'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha called out ABC for its decision to remove former President Barack Obama's criticism of 'open borders' from a televised interview. Concha argued on "Fox & Friends First" the exclusion was a display of "bias of omission" and that the network "chose not to air it because it largely serves at the pleasure of this administration."

OBAMA'S COMMENTS ABOUT SECURE BORDERS A 'PUBLIC WARNING TO BIDEN': 'THE FIVE'

JOE CONCHA: Because it's something we call the bias of omission, and it's the most insidious bias of all — because for most people unless they're watching this network or a couple of other online outlets, don't know that President Obama said that of his former vice president's policy. And if I'm teaching a class on the bias of omission, this is Exhibit A; because here you have the former boss of the current president, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, respectively, saying open borders, the ones we are seeing under President Biden, the ones that will give us two point three million people this year alone crossing the border illegally - which is an incredible number.

That's the same amount of people that live in the fourth largest city in this country, Houston. He's saying it's unsustainable. Well, yeah, it is in such polite criticism is newsworthy. And if it aired in the interview on ABC, it would draw attention back to the crisis that is the catastrophe at the border. But ABC chose not to air it because it largely serves at the pleasure of this administration. We are lightyears away from Ted Koppel at this point, guys."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: