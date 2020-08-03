Joe Biden's VP pick will be his most 'consequential decision,' Rachel Campos-Duffy says

The vice presidential pick of Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, will be the most consequential of his career, Fox Nation host Rachel Campos Duffy said on Monday.

“Given Joe Biden’s mental state which, frankly, is in decline daily – we see it – whomever he picks will be more of a co-president than a vice president,” Campos-Duffy told “Fox & Friends.”

"Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt asked Campos-Duffy whether Biden's vice president pick will more important than past decisions by his predecessors.

“Absolutely,” said Campos-Duffy, who hosts the roundtable table show "Moms" on Fox Nation.

“Remember, the Democrats were so concerned about the power Dick Cheney had during the Bush years. Whoever will be called vice president will be a co-president and may even end up taking over before his term is over,” Campos-Duffy said.

KAREN BASS, ON BIDEN VP SHORTLIST, SCRAMBLES TO EXPLAIN REMARKS ON CASTRO, SCIENTOLOGY

Possible Joe Biden running mate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., recently addressed her differences with Biden on "Medicare-for-all" and expressed regret over a controversial comment she made about Fidel Castro.

Bass has a different position on health care from Biden. She is in favor of "Medicare-for-all," while Biden supports having a public option without doing away with private insurance. Bass denied saying that Biden has the wrong idea, while still maintaining that the country should move toward having health care as a right for all.

Bass was at the center of a recent controversy over flattering words that she offered for Fidel Castro upon the former Cuban leader’s passing in 2016.

“The passing of the Comandante en Jefe is a great loss to the people of Cuba,” Bass said in a statement at the time.

"Karen Bass is very dangerous. All the things that we saw leading up to Fidel Castro’s revolution. Burning statues, burning books, punishing dissenters, all of those things happened and they are happening now in America. We need to be very wary because she is right in line with where the radical end of the most powerful Democrat wing of the party is.”

To watch the full episodes of "Moms" visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Brian Kilmeade, Abby Hornacek, Lara Logan, Tammy Bruce, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.