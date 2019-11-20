Court filing alleges that DNA test shows Hunter Biden fathered Arkansas woman's baby

DNA tests allegedly confirm "with scientific certainty" that Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden's son Hunter is the biological father of a baby whose mother he denied having sex with, according to court documents filed in an Arkansas Wednesday.

In a motion to partially seal information about the child from the public as part of an ongoing child support suit, an attorney for Lunden Alexis Roberts, an Arkansas woman and the child's mom, asked that the infant, referred to as Baby Doe in court documents, have Secret Service protection.

The attorney, Clinton Lancaster, informed the court in Independence County that because onetime Vice President Joe Biden "is considered by some to be the person most likely to win his party’s nomination and challenge President Trump on the ballot in 2020,” the child and those close to it should be entitled to the same protections afforded to to Biden's other kin.

"Baby Doe's paternity could put the child and those close to the child at risk of harm for the same reasons the Biden family is protected by the United States Secret Service," the document said.

Roberts' paternity suit was first filed on May 28 when she alleged that she and Hunter Biden “were in a relationship” and that “Baby Doe” was born in August 2018 “as a result of that relationship,” according to reports by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In July, Biden denied having sexual relations with Roberts, according to an article by The New Yorker. He agreed to submit to a paternity test in October.

Wednesday's court filings said Biden "is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process."

A hearing was previously scheduled for Dec. 2 in Batesville before 16th Judicial Circuit Judge Don McSpadden to resolve the paternity matter but could be canceled if the matter is resolved ahead of time.

Attorneys for Biden did not respond to Fox News' request for comment on the matter.

Separate attacks by President Trump against Joe and Hunter Biden have become fodder for the ongoing impeachment inquiry spearheaded by three Democrat-led House committees.

The investigation probes whether Trump attempted to persuade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into the Bidens and their business ties in Ukraine in exchange for a White House meeting and military aid.