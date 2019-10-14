Joe Biden trying to get ahead of stories that reflect negatively on his family, Mollie Hemingway says

Recent moves by former Vice President Joe Biden show he is trying to get out in front of stories that could reflect negatively on his family, according to Mollie Hemingway.

Biden showed as much in a strong defense of himself and his two sons in Iowa over the weekend, Hemingway claimed Monday on "The Story."

In Iowa, Biden claimed, "no one has indicated -- of any consequence -- that anything was done wrong or illegally by me or by my son."

He added he did not discuss policy with Hunter Biden or his late son Beau Biden -- the latter of whom died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden said policy was not discussed in an attempt to ensure "there wouldn't ever be any conflict."

He instead slammed President Trump, claiming the Republican is the "problem" and "violated his oath."

On "The Story," Hemingway also pointed to Biden's newly-announced anti-corruption plan and news that Hunter will step down from the board of a Chinese private equity firm.

"These are both clearly efforts to get in front of a story that has not been going well for the Biden family."

Hemingway claimed Biden was not truthful when he claimed there had not been cooperation between himself and his children in their work.

Hunter's deal in China, she said, was "inked... after flying on Air Force Two to China with his father."

Later in the interview, she added Washington's focus on the Biden aspect of Trump's phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky isn't helping bring light to a bigger issue.

"They did meddle in the 2016 election on behalf of Hillary Clinton," she claimed of Ukraine under Zelensky's predecessor, Petro Poroshenko. "Our country hasn't done a very good job of examining that."