Twitter reacts to Jeff Bezos torching Biden's latest plan to tackle inflation: 'Dang they lost Jeff'

Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos caused quite a stir on Twitter Friday when he publicly mocked President Joe Biden for his latest solution for inflation.

The world’s second richest man, behind Elon Musk, responded to the president's tweet saying that making the wealthiest businesses in the world "pay their fair share" would solve the inflation crisis currently gripping America.

On Friday, Biden tweeted, "You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share."

Bezos cracked Biden’s tweet, beginning with a dig against the administration’s new propaganda department, "The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead.

"Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection," he added, completely trouncing the president’s idea.

Many Twitter users expressed shock that Bezos, the man who owns one of the most prominent left-leaning newspapers in the world, would call out Biden in such strong terms.

Some simply agreed with his statement, others expressed frustration that the owner of The Post, a paper that has been accused of protecting Democrats – especially Biden – is only now speaking out against Democrat Party policy.

"I don't like agreeing with you," replied ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel.

"Jeff is just p-ssed that the government Disinformation Board is taking work from the newspaper he owns. That’s the Post’s job," tweeted conservative commentator David Reaboi, mocking Bezos’ paper as the government’s propaganda outlet.

National Republican Senatorial Committee digital deputy director Mike Hahn asked, "Don’t you own a major newspaper? What if…and hear me out…the Washington Post started to hold this White House accountable?"

Tennessee congressional candidate Robby Starbuck replied to Bezos’ tweet, writing, "Maybe that newspaper you own could stop being a propaganda paper for the ruling Democrat regime and hold them accountable for their lies?"

Conservative YouTuber Viva Frei simply remarked, "The revolution devours its own."

"Dang they lost Jeff," tweeted Newsbusters contributing writer Autumn Johnson.

Others hit Bezos from the left.

The Young Turks managing editor Jonathan Larsen tweeted, "Oh look the billionaire is telling us what is ‘fine’ to discuss."

Leftist actor John Cusack shared similar antipathy for Bezos in his response, which read, "Oh my god … it’s ‘ fine to discuss ‘ ? Pay your f---ing tax."

The Intercept DC bureau chief Ryan Grim tweeted that Bezos was in the wrong, claiming, "Raising taxes to reduce demand and lower inflation is an econ 101 level concept. We have the dumbest oligarchs." In fact, according to economic theory, raising taxes on individuals would reduce demand while raising taxes on companies would drive prices up even further.