Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Twitter reacts to Jeff Bezos torching Biden's latest plan to tackle inflation: 'Dang they lost Jeff'

'The revolution devours its own'

By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, Jeff Bezos attends the premiere of "The Post" at The Newseum in Washington. Private investigators working for Bezos have determined the brother of the Amazon CEO’s mistress leaked the couple’s intimate text messages to the National Enquirer. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke Monday to The Associated Press. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, Jeff Bezos attends the premiere of "The Post" at The Newseum in Washington. Private investigators working for Bezos have determined the brother of the Amazon CEO’s mistress leaked the couple’s intimate text messages to the National Enquirer. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke Monday to The Associated Press. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos caused quite a stir on Twitter Friday when he publicly mocked President Joe Biden for his latest solution for inflation.

The world’s second richest man, behind Elon Musk, responded to the president's tweet saying that making the wealthiest businesses in the world "pay their fair share" would solve the inflation crisis currently gripping America.

On Friday, Biden tweeted, "You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share." 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos skewers Biden's latest economic solution. 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos skewers Biden's latest economic solution. 

ELON MUSK TRIGGERS LIBERALS WITH TWEET ON ‘BIDEN’S MISTAKE’: ‘PROOF BEING RICH DOESN’T MAKE YOU SMART’

Bezos cracked Biden’s tweet, beginning with a dig against the administration’s new propaganda department, "The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead.

"Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection," he added, completely trouncing the president’s idea. 

Many Twitter users expressed shock that Bezos, the man who owns one of the most prominent left-leaning newspapers in the world, would call out Biden in such strong terms. 

Some simply agreed with his statement, others expressed frustration that the owner of The Post, a paper that has been accused of protecting Democrats – especially Biden – is only now speaking out against Democrat Party policy. 

"I don't like agreeing with you," replied ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel.

"Jeff is just p-ssed that the government Disinformation Board is taking work from the newspaper he owns. That’s the Post’s job," tweeted conservative commentator David Reaboi, mocking Bezos’ paper as the government’s propaganda outlet.

Mike Hahn urges Bezos to get The Washington Post to fact-check Biden if he doesn't like his statements.

Mike Hahn urges Bezos to get The Washington Post to fact-check Biden if he doesn't like his statements.

National Republican Senatorial Committee digital deputy director Mike Hahn asked, "Don’t you own a major newspaper? What if…and hear me out…the Washington Post started to hold this White House accountable?"

Tennessee congressional candidate Robby Starbuck replied to Bezos’ tweet, writing, "Maybe that newspaper you own could stop being a propaganda paper for the ruling Democrat regime and hold them accountable for their lies?"

Conservative YouTuber Viva Frei simply remarked, "The revolution devours its own."

"Dang they lost Jeff," tweeted Newsbusters contributing writer Autumn Johnson. 

WHITE HOUSE BURIED OVER TWEET CLAIMING THERE WAS ‘NO VACCINE’ WHEN BIDEN TOOK OFFICE: ‘DELETE THIS’

Others hit Bezos from the left.

The Young Turks managing editor Jonathan Larsen tweeted, "Oh look the billionaire is telling us what is ‘fine’ to discuss."

Leftist actor John Cusack shared similar antipathy for Bezos in his response, which read, "Oh my god … it’s ‘ fine to discuss ‘ ? Pay your f---ing tax."

The Intercept DC bureau chief blasts Bezos' takedown of Biden. 

The Intercept DC bureau chief blasts Bezos' takedown of Biden. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Intercept DC bureau chief Ryan Grim tweeted that Bezos was in the wrong, claiming, "Raising taxes to reduce demand and lower inflation is an econ 101 level concept. We have the dumbest oligarchs." In fact, according to economic theory, raising taxes on individuals would reduce demand while raising taxes on companies would drive prices up even further. 

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @gabrieljhays.