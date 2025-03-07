CNN anchor slams Democrats' awkward TikTok video 'inviting ridicule'

A CNN panel tore into a recent viral TikTok in which several elected Democrats pretended to be video game characters in a "choose your fighter" parody.

CNN anchor Abby Phillip asked Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-W.A., on Thursday night why the TikTok video was necessary, considering the "serious stuff happening in this country."

"Congresswoman, that TikTok trend, I don‘t even know where to begin. I‘m not sure why this is necessary. I mean, there is, like, serious stuff happening in this country, but that seems to be just inviting ridicule," Phillip said.

The video, posted by social media influencer Jessica Woo, featured Dem. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jasmine Crockett, Lauren Underwood, Katherine Clark, Judy Chu, and Susie Lee. The congresswomen in the video could be seen jumping up and down in a fighting position as if they were video game characters, along with text describing their accolades and attributes.

Strickland defended the viral video, claiming that creativity is typically met with criticism, and reiterating the massive reach the video obtained.

"So, when you think about TikTok as a trend, we are trying to reach out to different people and different voters. And the woman who produced this is an influencer with seven million followers. So, this is lighthearted, it's fun. And every time you do something creative, you're going to get criticism, right? But I actually applaud them for trying to do something different. And here's the reality, seven million followers. Whether you think it's cringe or you like it, we're on CNN on a Thursday night and we're talking about it on national TV," claimed the congresswoman.

Phillip continued to grill Strickland on the purpose of the TikTok, asking, "To what end? I don't get it. Like, I don't get it. I mean, maybe you will get seven million eyeballs, but, like, what is the point?"

Republican commentator Scott Jennings then jumped in directly after Phillip's question, offering advice to Democratic leaders.

"I am not accustomed to helping your party do anything, but let me give you some advice. This was the dumbest thing I've ever seen. And if you read the comments today, Lord have mercy. Look, scrambling for new social media and communication strategies is not a replacement for fixing what's actually wrong. Your party has a 21% approval rating right now, congressional Democrats," Jennings told the congresswoman.

Instead of responding to Jennings' advice, Strickland flipped the conversation to President Donald Trump's performance in office.

"Well, let's talk about fixing what's wrong. Donald Trump is doing nothing for the American people," Strickland fired back at Jennings.

After a short back-and-forth, Jennings left the Democratic congresswoman with some final advice for her party.

"He’s beating you by 30 points. So my advice, my strong advice to you, fix the policy and leave the gimmicks behind," said Jennings.

