Jim Trusty: This story is a lowball treatment for Hunter Biden

Jim Trusty talks the latest in Hunter Biden investigation

Former DOJ prosecutor Jim Trusty discusses the latest in the Hunter Biden probe and how there seems top be a focus on his drug addiction on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Former federal prosecutor Jim Trusty discussed how the latest story that came out is a "lowball treatment" of Hunter Biden and how there could be more collusion at work on "Jesse Watters Primteime."

JIM TRUSTY: There might be more collusion at work than you're giving credit for. I'm really concerned about the story that came out because it is a lowball treatment of Hunter Biden. You know, 80 or 90% of federal white collar cases include the word conspiracy. We're now reduced to hearing about a tax case and a rinky-dink gun case, which means by definition, one person. They're talking about, I think, coming up with the right timing for a soft plea for Hunter Biden to have very little consequences. 

JESSE WATTERS: IF JOE THINKS THIS IS GOING TO WIN HIM VOTERS, HE'S DUMBER THAN WE THOUGHT

And the other part of the story that I thought was very disturbing, very interesting, is they quote or they say at least that federal officials are really fretting over whether his drug addiction was a defense in these cases. Well, you know, drug addiction might factor in when you're in a barroom brawl, right, whether you have an intent to kill in that knife fight. But for economic crimes, you're talking about complex economic crimes spanning months or years. It's ludicrous. 

