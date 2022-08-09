Expand / Collapse search
Published

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss how a physicist tweeted out a picture claiming it was star when it reality it was just chorizo on ‘Gutfeld!’

Jim Norton discussed with Greg Gutfeld and other guests  the physicist that claimed a picture of chorizo was a star on Twitter on "Gutfeld!"

Greg Gutfeld:  I find that a port authority. Oh I'd abuse the hell out of it. You know, Jimmy? Yeah. If I could tell them about things in outer space that weren't there. Oh, I would do it. 

Jim Norton: Yeah, I lie all the time about space. 

Greg Gutfeld:  Me too. What do you. What's your favorite lie about space

Jim Norton: I'll just start naming stars. See that, That's Frank. 

Greg Gutfeld:  Yes. Yes. Any other thoughts?

Jim Norton: I was taken in and I should have known better because I thought, my God, that galaxy looks delicious. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.