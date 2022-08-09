NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jim Norton discussed with Greg Gutfeld and other guests the physicist that claimed a picture of chorizo was a star on Twitter on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: CHINA'S REVENGE HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN

Greg Gutfeld: I find that a port authority. Oh I'd abuse the hell out of it. You know, Jimmy? Yeah. If I could tell them about things in outer space that weren't there. Oh, I would do it.

Jim Norton: Yeah, I lie all the time about space.

Greg Gutfeld: Me too. What do you. What's your favorite lie about space?

Jim Norton: I'll just start naming stars. See that, That's Frank.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes. Yes. Any other thoughts?

Jim Norton: I was taken in and I should have known better because I thought, my God, that galaxy looks delicious.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: