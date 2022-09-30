Jim Jordan hits back after FBI denies his allegations of a conservative 'purge': 'Are you kidding me?'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, called out the FBI's purge of conservatives on "The Faulkner Focus" on Friday and accused the Justice Department of retaliating against whistleblowers who come forward with information. The FBI hit back at Jordan's allegations, calling them "false and misleading."

FBI ALLEGEDLY ENGAGING IN 'PURGE' OF CONSERVATIVE EMPLOYEES, RETALIATING AGAINST WHISTLEBLOWERS: JIM JORDAN

JIM JORDAN: Established policies and procedures, are you kidding me? In the past several weeks, they've raided the home of a former president, taking the phone of a sitting member of Congress, and we saw what they did to the pastor and his family and seven children: 20 agents, guns drawn, going to his house, when the local officials said there was no crime whatsoever. So established policies, you've got to be kidding me. So that's what's going on at the FBI. And now what's happening is the people who are brave enough to take whistleblower status and come talk to us, they're coming after them. And remember when it started. It started a few weeks ago when Merrick Garland sent out a memorandum to everyone in the Justice Department [on] here are the rules and guidelines for when you talk to Congress. It was a memo to chill their speech. And since that, we've learned of people's security clearances being revoked and now suspensions for FBI whistleblowers who've come to us. So if that's not retaliation, tell me what it is. Because it sure looks that way. I'm sure they got some something they're going to say that, oh, it's not. But that's what it appears to the American people to be. That's certainly what it appears to us and our lawyers to be.

