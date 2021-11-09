Jim Jordan: Biden administration ‘is not listening to the American people’

As President Biden presides over an increase in inflation and gas prices in the United States, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that the Biden administration is "not listening to the American people."

BRIT HUME EXPOSES BIDEN ADMIN FOR BEING ‘PERFECTLY PREPARED’ TO LET CONSUMERS SUFFER FROM INFLATION

JIM JORDAN: Of course they’re not listening to the American people. The Energy secretary laughs when she gets a fundamental question about increasing production, so we can actually have the energy independence we had just 10 months ago. The Democrats after Glenn Youngkin’s big win, after the truck driver beats the Senate majority leader in New Jersey, the Democrats do what? They just proceed with their crazy legislation and pass the next bill too so of course; they don’t listen to the American people, that’s the unfortunate part… This is all bad for American families, but this is the left, this is today’s left – they are smarter, better and they know more than all of us regular folks and they’re going to keep doing crazy things and the only way you stop them is beat them at the ballot box like in Virginia a week ago.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: