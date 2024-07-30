Comedian Rob Schneider blasts Paris Olympics' alleged parody of 'The Last Supper': 'Openly celebrates Satan'

Comedian Rob Schneider is the latest public figure to slam the 2024 Paris Olympic Games' opening ceremony for allegedly "celebrating Satan" with a performance that many interpreted as mocking the iconic Leonardo da Vinci painting of Jesus and his disciples during "The Last Supper."

The comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" star tore into the spectacle on X this Sunday, two days after the performance caught attention across the globe.

"I am sorry to say to all the world’s greatest athletes, I wish you all the best, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan," he wrote in a post.

OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY SPARKS OUTRAGE WITH DRAG QUEENS PARODYING LAST SUPPER: ‘GONE COMPLETELY WOKE’

"I sincerely hope these Olympics get the same amount of viewers as CSPAN," he added.

The spectacle featured a performer wearing a silvery headdress with drag artists and dancers to the right and left. A scantily-clad singer, painted blue, also appeared on the table during the performance.

Later Sunday, an outraged Schneider shared an image of the blue-painted performer on X, captioning the post, "Guys with their genitalia hanging out in front of children?! Drag Queens?! I wasn’t sure if I was watching the Olympics, or if I was watching a school board meeting…"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Backlash ensued online following the opening ceremony, with notable figures like Elon Musk, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, actress Candace Cameron Bure, fitness guru Jillian Michaels and former President Donald Trump condemning the performance.

US AND WORLD LEADERS DENOUNCE PARIS OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY'S MOCKING OF LAST SUPPER

Christian faith leaders have also strongly opposed the spectacle, with Daniel Darling, director of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary's Land Center for Cultural Engagement, telling Fox News Digital on Monday, "I was appalled at the grotesque mockery of the Lord's Supper in the opening ceremonies."

Others supported the Olympics opening ceremony, however, including First Lady Jill Biden, who called it "spectacular."

Many argue the performance was not intended to be a mockery of "The Last Supper" but instead served as a portrayal of the Feast of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and fertility.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ON ALLEGED DRAG QUEEN PORTRAYAL OF ‘THE LAST SUPPER’ AT OLYMPICS: ‘JUST TURN THE TV OFF’

Event officials also insisted the performance was not meant to offend.

"My wish isn’t to be subversive, nor to mock or to shock," Thomas Jolly, the ceremony's artistic director, said. "Most of all, I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.