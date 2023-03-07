Expand / Collapse search
Jill Biden declares her love for Hunter Biden amid GOP probe: 'I'll support him any way I can'

The first lady also insisted the GOP investigation into her stepson will not affect her husband's potential re-election campaign

Gabriel Hays
By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
First Lady Jill Biden professed her love for her stepson Hunter Biden and claimed that she will support him no matter what amid a wave of GOP investigations into his allegedly corrupt business dealings. 

She also expressed confidence that these investigations will not hinder her husband, President Joe Biden, from launching a re-election campaign.

The first lady made her remarks during a recent interview with CNN White House correspondent Arlette Saenz, who brought up Biden’s stepson.

First Lady Jill Biden claimed she would support Hunter Biden "any way I can" amidst a GOP probe into his alleged corruption.

First Lady Jill Biden claimed she would support Hunter Biden "any way I can" amidst a GOP probe into his alleged corruption. (Screenshot/CNN)

Saenz said, "I want to turn to another issue that has come up amongst Republicans a lot and your son Hunter has really been a target for Republicans over the years and likely will be in the years to come."

The reporter asked, "How does your family deal with that intense focus on Hunter?"

Biden responded by saying, "We deal with it by just, I guess, have a different perspective."

She added, "I love Hunter and I’ll support him in any way I can and that’s how I look at things."

Hunter Biden has been a magnet for controversy ever since the discovery of his laptop which allegedly contains evidence of his corrupt business dealings, drug use, and lewd sexual dalliances. 

In addition to the contents of the laptop, federal investigators have claimed there is evidence that Biden may have committed tax crimes and given false statements about a gun purchase. 

President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, step off Air Force One, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. The Bidens are in Syracuse to visit with family members following the passing of Michael Hunter, the brother of the president's first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden. 

President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, step off Air Force One, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. The Bidens are in Syracuse to visit with family members following the passing of Michael Hunter, the brother of the president's first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The CNN reporter then asked the first lady about the pending investigation’s impact on her husband’s potential re-election campaign: "Has the wave of investigations into him, does that factor into any of the thinking heading into 2024?"

Biden simply replied, "No."

Earlier in the interview, Saenz pressed Mrs. Biden about whether her husband will run for president in 2024. The first lady mentioned that it’s President Biden’s decision but added, "I’m all for it."

Saenz brought up the president’s age, noting that he would be 82 years old at the start of his second term and asked Biden whether that would be a concern for her and the family. She didn’t seem to think so.

The New York Times and The Washington Post both eventually verified Hunter Biden's laptop after big tech dismissed the New York Post's bombshell reporting during the 2020 presidential election.

The New York Times and The Washington Post both eventually verified Hunter Biden's laptop after big tech dismissed the New York Post's bombshell reporting during the 2020 presidential election. (Getty images  |  New York Post)

The first lady stated, "Look at what he's done, you know, look at what he's doing, look at how physically – he's got the good bill of health from the doctor to his physicals." Citing his recent trip to Ukraine, she asked, "But how many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train, go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelenskyy?"

