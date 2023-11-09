Jewish billionaire resigns from Columbia board citing ‘moral cowardice,’ making Jews feel unsafe on campus

A Jewish billionaire and philanthropist has resigned from the Board of Columbia Business School, claiming the Ivy League institution has expressed a "moral cowardice" that has left Jews feeling unsafe on campus.

In an October 30 letter posted to social media one week later, Henry Swieca wrote that he needed to resign to "make a principled stand regarding recent events."

"To my deep regret, the reputation and integrity of Columbia University, and by extension Columbia Business School, have been significantly compromised by a moral cowardice that appears beyond repair," he wrote.

Swieca called the recent Hamas attacks against Israel "revolting" and said that statements from the school are "meaningless" when "pro-Hamas students" are allowed to march on campus yelling slogans that call for the destruction of the Jewish state.

BRANDEIS' EJECTION OF PRO-PALESTINIAN STUDENT GROUP DRAWS MIXED REACTIONS: 'WHAT ARE WE DOING NOW?'

"This is abhorrent," he added. "Any other minority group on campus would never have to face anything close to this level of intimidation and hatred of Jewish and pro-Israel students experience."

Citing a quote from Abraham Lincoln, "To sin by silence when they should protest makes cowards of men," Swieca said the entire Columbia administration has failed to take a firm stance condemning Hamas.

"With blatantly anti-Jewish student groups and professors allowed to operate with complete impunity, it sends a clear and distressing message that Jews are not just unwelcome, but also unsafe on campus," he continued.

ISRAELI PRESIDENT WRITES LETTER TO AMERICAN UNIVERSITIES URGING THEM TO FIGHT ANTISEMITISM

Swieca concluded the letter by noting his resignation from the school was an expression of "deep concern" for the direction the university appeared to be heading.

Following the letter's release, Columbia Business Assistant Professor Shai Davidai supported his former colleague, calling him a "brave and honorable member" of the board.

Columbia Business School did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Wednesday, Columbia University praised the "persistence" of students who have been accused of antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.

WHO IS CORNELL STUDENT PATRICK DAI ACCUSED OF VIOLENT THREATS AGAINST JEWS

In the community letter, President Minouche Shafik announced the formation of a "Doxing Resource Group" to serve as a centralized point for contact to report issues related to the doxing, harassment and online security of students.

"We are grateful for the persistence and perseverance of the students, and their families, in the face of this harassment," Shafik said in the letter.

A Columbia spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement that "the University – and President Shafik – is concerned for the safety and security of all its students and community members. That is why the president announced both a Task Force on Antisemitism and a Doxing Resource Group to address the acute problem of doxing playing out on our doorstep, even today."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media .

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.