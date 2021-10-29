'Is Jesus Lord or is Caesar king?,' Delano Squires asks about parents vs. schools debate

"Is Jesus Lord or is Caesar king?," Delano Squires asked Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," cutting to the heart of the parents vs. government debate that has set off a political firestorm at school board meetings nationwide.

"The question is, ‘Is Jesus Lord or is Caesar king?’," the "Fearless" contributor wondered. "And really, what we're seeing play out is…that tension between two competing authorities. …[W]hat you see in Virginia, in New York City, in the upper northwest is school systems asserting authority that they do not rightfully have. Our children are not theirs."

ERIC METAXAS: IS ATHEISM THE ENEMY OF FREEDOM? HERE'S HOW RETREATING FROM FAITH MAKES US LESS FREE

Squires' pithy summary of the crux of the matter comes amid recent Fox News polling showing that Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin leads Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe 53% to 45%. Only a few weeks ago, the numbers were almost opposite with McAuliffe in the lead. Youngkin's surge follows McAuliffe's admission in a Sept. 28 debate, "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

Squires said he thinks that "most regular parents" realize the government "does not own their children." Instead, he said there is a "narcissistic classroom cosplay that involves two groups in the elite, privileged class: White liberals seeking absolution for sins that they didn't commit; and Black liberals seeking empathy for injustices that they didn't endure."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Squires framed teachers calling themselves "liberators and de-colonizers" as an act of narcissism.

The "bigger issue," he said, is the "struggle between our rights as individuals and the government's rightful authority." That boils down to a religious struggle, "particularly for Christian parents" like himself who have taken their children out of public schools to homeschool them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Squires stood for parents' rights and mothers he dubbed "mama bears" resisting "race essentialism" and "radical gender theory." He also admonished fathers to do the same, "because for too long, fathers have taken a backseat when it comes to the education of their children."