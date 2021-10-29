Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

'Is Jesus Lord or is Caesar king?,' Delano Squires asks about parents vs. schools debate

The 'Federalist' contributor couched the parents vs. government school debate in religious terms

By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
'Is Jesus Lord or is Caesar king?': Delano Squires Video

'Is Jesus Lord or is Caesar king?': Delano Squires

'Fearless' contributor Delano Squires cuts to the heart of the parents vs. government school debate on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

"Is Jesus Lord or is Caesar king?," Delano Squires asked Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," cutting to the heart of the parents vs. government debate that has set off a political firestorm at school board meetings nationwide.

"The question is, ‘Is Jesus Lord or is Caesar king?’," the "Fearless" contributor wondered. "And really, what we're seeing play out is…that tension between two competing authorities. …[W]hat you see in Virginia, in New York City, in the upper northwest is school systems asserting authority that they do not rightfully have. Our children are not theirs."

ERIC METAXAS: IS ATHEISM THE ENEMY OF FREEDOM? HERE'S HOW RETREATING FROM FAITH MAKES US LESS FREE

Squires' pithy summary of the crux of the matter comes amid recent Fox News polling showing that Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin leads Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe 53% to 45%. Only a few weeks ago, the numbers were almost opposite with McAuliffe in the lead. Youngkin's surge follows McAuliffe's admission in a Sept. 28 debate, "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."  

Squires said he thinks that "most regular parents" realize the government "does not own their children." Instead, he said there is a "narcissistic classroom cosplay that involves two groups in the elite, privileged class: White liberals seeking absolution for sins that they didn't commit; and Black liberals seeking empathy for injustices that they didn't endure."

  • Image 1 of 3

    Amanda Shallant makes a public statement as people protest different issues including the board’s handling of a sexual assault that happened in a school bathroom in May, vaccine mandates and critical race theory during a Loudoun County School Board meeting in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021.  (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

  • Image 2 of 3

    FILE PHOTO: Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, U.S., July 14, 2021.  (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Elicia Brand with Army of Parents moves to speak as people gather to protest different issues including the board’s handling of a sexual assault that happened in a school bathroom in May, vaccine mandates and critical race theory during a Loudoun County School Board meeting in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021.       (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Squires framed teachers calling themselves "liberators and de-colonizers" as an act of narcissism.

The "bigger issue," he said, is the "struggle between our rights as individuals and the government's rightful authority." That boils down to a religious struggle, "particularly for Christian parents" like himself who have taken their children out of public schools to homeschool them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Squires stood for parents' rights and mothers he dubbed "mama bears" resisting "race essentialism" and "radical gender theory." He also admonished fathers to do the same, "because for too long, fathers have taken a backseat when it comes to the education of their children."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.