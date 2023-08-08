JESSE WATTERS: Why would Biden block uranium mining?

Jesse Watters analyzes President Biden's decision to signed a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon and how it will affect mining uranium Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: I always thought there were seven Wonders of the World, but I don't know. Joe Biden visited the Grand Canyon today to designate a national monument. This would be the 130th national monument. But as always, is the case with Joe Biden, you have to follow the money.

BIDEN TO DESIGNATE GRAND CANYON NATIONAL MONUMENT IN CLIMATE CHANGE PUSH BLOCKING FUTURE URANIUM MINING

When you designate something as a national monument, you automatically stop all industrial and commercial activity in the area. Meaning what Joe Biden's really doing is blocking mining activity on a million acres bordering the Grand Canyon. What kind of mining? Uranium mining. Now, why would Joe Biden block uranium mining?

Uranium's used for nuclear power plants, nuclear-powered subs, electricity, no emissions. It's also used for radiation treatments to cure cancer. Curing cancer and reducing emissions are two of Joe Biden's biggest initiatives.

So does the United States have enough uranium stockpile to just ban uranium mining from a million acres? The answer is no. The United States imports 95% of our uranium. A major energy sector and a national security sector is almost entirely dependent on other countries.

