Harris' 'shameful' warning for Israel crashes and burns online: 'Kick rocks, Kamala'

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to suggest that Israel could face consequences for invading Rafah, which didn’t go over well on social media Sunday.

In an interview with ABC News, correspondent Rachel Scott asked the vice president whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned invasion was considered a "red line" for the administration.

"We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake," Harris answered. "Let me tell you something: I have studied the maps. There's nowhere for those folks to go."

"A mistake, but would there be consequences if [Netanyahu] does move forward?" Scott pressed.

SCHUMER TRIGGERS BACKLASH IN ISRAEL FOR SUGGESTING NETANYAHU NEEDS TO GO: 'LANDED BADLY'

"We're going to take it one step at a time, but we've been very clear in terms of our perspective on whether or not [an invasion] should happen," Harris responded.

"Are you ruling out that there would be consequences from the United States?" Scott pressed again.

"I am ruling out nothing," Harris said.

Harris’ comments were criticized as not only terrible war strategy but a shameful abandonment of Israel.

"My husband is Jewish so I am expert at making bad military decisions for Israel," international security professor Max Abrahms joked.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson wrote, "VP warns Israel not to finish off Hamas."

"Hamas still has American hostages. This administration should be on television every single day demanding hostages be released. Not threatening consequences against Israel. Release the d*mn hostages. It’s very simple. Negotiations happen after," veteran Sean Parnell said.

Conservative commentator Steve Guest joked, "Don’t kid yourself. Kamala Harris THINKS this was a good answer."

"One of the world’s great orators AND cartographers. We are so blessed," GOP Rapid Research Director Jake Schneider similarly mocked.

"The Ultimate Guide to the Biden Administration's Betrayal of Israel," RealClear Investigations editor at large Benjamin Weingarten explained.

In a lengthy post, conservative commentator AG Hamilton wrote, "’Studied the maps.’ Kamala Harris is now openly stating that this administration’s position is that Israel cannot win the war. They must ensure Hamas’ survival. This not only is wrong and unacceptable from a military standpoint, but takes away any incentive Hamas has to negotiate their surrender."

"Why would Hamas release the hostages or agree to surrender if they know the US is telling Israel that they can’t go in and take them out where everyone knows the remaining battalions exist and likely all the hostages are being held? Hamas can hold out in Rafah forever. They certainly aren’t short on supplies as they steal or get a cut of much of the aid and the US plan is basically just to give them more," he continued. "This is the opposite of seeking a deal to end the war, it’s undermining the possibility of one. It’s terrible military and negotiation strategy from an incompetent administration more concerned with appeasing an extremists element in their base for an upcoming election than doing what is in the best interest of the country, our ally, and the Americans being held hostage. Shameful."

"Kick rocks, Kamala," columnist David Marcus posted.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU BLASTS SCHUMER, BIDEN OVER WANING SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL: FOCUS SHOULD BE BRINGING DOWN HAMAS

Harris’ comments came days after Netanyahu vowed Israel would move forward with an invasion in Rafa with or without U.S. support on Friday.

Israel says Rafah is the last remaining stronghold of Hamas and the terrorist group’s forces there must be defeated for Israel to meet its war objectives. Israel vowed to destroy Hamas following the group’s Oct. 7 attack, which killed some 1,200 people, took 250 others hostage and triggered the fierce Israeli air and ground offensive in Gaza.

Netanyahu said he told Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel is working on ways to evacuate civilians from combat zones and to address the humanitarian needs of Gaza. Nevertheless, he said an invasion of Rafah is imminent.

"I also said that we have no way to defeat Hamas without entering Rafah," Netanyahu said. "I told him that I hoped we would do this with U.S. support, but, if necessary, we will do it alone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.