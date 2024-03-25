Kamala Harris dodges on why Biden-Harris campaign uses TikTok despite national security concerns

Vice President Harris dodged questions on Sunday about whether her campaign should be actively using TikTok as the vice president and President Biden have expressed national security concerns over the Chinese-owned app.

"You have expressed national security concerns over TikTok. So has the president. Why does your campaign then have a TikTok account when you’re encouraging Americans to follow it?" ABC's Rachel Scott asked the vice president.

"So, let's start with this: We do not intend to ban TikTok," Harris said.

She added that they had national security concerns about the "owner of TikTok," but that the app served as an income generator for people and is a great way to share information with people.

"We have concerns about the national security implications of the owner of TikTok, and that has been our position in terms of what I think we need to do to address those concerns," she continued.

Scott asked Harris directly if her campaign should remain on the social media platform, considering the national security implications.

"Well, we’ll address that when we come to it, but right now we are concerned about the owner of TikTok, and the national security implications. We do not intend to ban TikTok, and we understand its purpose and its utility, and the enjoyment that it gives a lot of folks," Harris responded.

Harris and Biden have appeared in several TikTok videos, despite their national security concerns. The president has said he would sign the bipartisan bill, which passed in the House, if it reaches his desk.

During the interview, Scott also asked the vice president whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned invasion was considered a "red line" for the administration.

"We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake," Harris answered. "Let me tell you something: I have studied the maps. There's nowhere for those folks to go."

"We're going to take it one step at a time, but we've been very clear in terms of our perspective on whether or not [an invasion] should happen," Harris said, responding to a question about if there would be consequences if Netanyahu moved forward.

"Are you ruling out that there would be consequences from the United States?" Scott pressed again.

"I am ruling out nothing," Harris said.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.