Jesse Watters: If Dems had a case against Trump, Senate Republicans would convict him in a heartbeat

"The Five" hosts responded to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's two-hour opening argument in the Senate impeachment trial Wednesday, which marked the start of Democrats' three-day window to present their case against President Trump.

"The Democrats have done a lot of dumb things in Trump's first term but putting Adam Schiff on television for two straight hours might be up there with the dumbest," Jesse Watters said as proceedings stretched into Wednesday evening.

Schiff, D-Calif. began his remarks by accusing Trump of "attempt[ing] to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election."

Schiff, the top House Democratic impeachment manager, also accused Trump of believing that he is " above the law" as well as engaging in one of "the most blatant efforts of a cover-up in history" which began once the House started investigating his July 25 phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

If Schiff had the evidence to back up his accusations and prove wrongdoing by the president, Senate Republicans would be quick to "throw Trump overboard," Watters argued.

"If you have high crimes and misdemeanors, if you had a smoking gun, if you had killer bombshell testimony, you don't think Republican Senators would throw Trump overboard?" Watters asked. "They split with Trump before... after he went after John McCain. They bucked him on Syria, on the wall, on NATO. Any time he opened his mouth, they're running to the cameras denouncing him," he continued.

" If the Democrats had a case it would've been a slam-dunk deal. They [Republican Senators] would have been convicting him in a heartbeat."

Greg Gutfeld compared Schiff's "long, boring" argument to a "slow gas leak" and urged lawmakers to keep their remarks to a minimum.

"Are these people trying to kill America?" Gutfeld asked. "Adam Schiff, does he not realize that speaking any longer than 10 minutes is a slow gas leak? If you're listening to this impeachment and you haven’t opened your windows, you're probably dead right now."

"The Greg Gutfeld Show" host also offered an interesting analogy to illustrate what the current impeachment trial represents.

"Impeachment is now like a tattoo," he explained. "In the old days, they were exotic, right? If you saw somebody with a tattoo you stared at it...a war vet or a biker. But now they're on bass players, they're on sorority sisters. What was once exotic is now mundane."

"That's what impeachment is," Gutfeld continued. "It's now going to be something like sequestration or government shutdowns ... it's going to become background noise and meaningless."

Watters shared an analogy of his own, comparing Schiff's remarks to "being in a room when someone is vacuuming."

"You just can't wait for it to stop," Watters said.

"Now we're supposed to not understand why everyone is yawning through a Senate trial... it's so boring," he added.

The public has lost interest in the trial because they "don't want to see boring politicians with bad haircuts read their notes in front of a horrific backsplash," Watters continued.

Co-host Juan Williams took a different position, and praised Schiff for his "impressive performance."

"For two hours I think he does a masterful job of presenting the evidence to support those two articles of impeachment," Williams said. "I think this goes one step farther, which is to the whole public perception of, 'Is this a fair trial?' Or is it the case that simply you have a Republican majority who decided they're going to acquit President Trump and allow him to remain in office?"

