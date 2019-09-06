Jesse Watters: 'Liberals are so soft' to complain about being made 'uncomfortable' by red baseball caps

A liberal author upset by some red attire resembling President Trump's MAGA campaign swag shouldn't concern herself with others' choices, according to Jesse Watters.

If he followed Rebecca Makkai's suggestion, the Philadelphia-born host would have to part ways with his beloved Phillies baseball cap, he said Friday on "The Five."

"Liberals are so soft," he said in response to a tweet by Makkai in which she claimed to be "made really uncomfortable" by people wearing red ballcaps.

"Like, I see one and my heart does weird s---, and then I finally realize it only says Titleist or whatever. Maybe don't wear red caps anymore, normal people?" Makkai continued.

On "The Five," Watters said the tweet was another example of the left trying to restrict personal freedoms.

"They can't handle a hat, they get upset when you eat a hamburger, they don't want you to drive somewhere. Stay out of my house, stay out of my kitchen, stay out of my closet."

He remarked Democrats often become critical when Evangelical Republicans speak about conservative social values in that regard.

"They're always saying 'stay out of my bedroom' -- well, get out of my closet. And, I can't wear my Phillies cap because it's going to trigger some liberal? Come on, man," Watters said.

In addition, co-host Dagen McDowell said a red hat ban would extend beyond sports allegiances.

"They're angry about red hats so by extension they hate Santa Claus and they hate Mrs. Claus."

In addition, host Juan Williams suggested he and his fellow Washington Nationals fans would continue to wear their red ballcaps.