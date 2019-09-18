Jesse Watters says California 'wants to be its own republic' on homelessness, ignore federal laws designed to help crisis

"The Five" discussed the homeless crisis in California Wednesday after President Trump took aim at some politicians in the state for their approach to tackling the issue.

"In terms of the homelessness situation, California wants to be its own republic," co-host Jesse Watters said.

"They ignore federal immigration law... federal drug laws, they are always ignoring the federal law... and then they say, 'Hey Feds, can we have some more money to help fix this?'"

Watters wondered why California Democrats haven't done anything about the homeless situation when "they should have all the money in the world."

"They have the highest tax is a huge tax base," he said.

Watters' words came after Trump told reporters Tuesday he cannot let California cities continue to “destroy themselves” by failing to adequately address homelessness, as state and local officials look reluctantly to the federal government for help in combating the ongoing housing crisis within the nation’s most populated state.

On "The Five", co-host Greg Gutfeld argued "the left" won't allow Trump to fix the problem, even though he could.

"If you subtract politics and the media, who are basically driving this divisive business model, you could solve these problems and you can accept that Trump would," Gutfeld argued. "But you can't accept Trump to solve the problem because your ego won't let him."

Gutfeld added: "He could solve this. We all know we want to get drug addicts off the street, want to get the mentally ill into institutions, and we want to get the people who are truly down on their luck the help they need. But, as long as Trump does it, the left can't let that happen."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.