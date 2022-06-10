Jesse Watters: Paul Pelosi DUI case has been 'buried from the public'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters asserted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi's DUI case has been "buried from the public" in Friday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI'S HUSBAND PAUL ARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA, CHARGED WITH DUI

JESSE WATTERS: The case pretty much has been buried from the public. There's been no release of Poppa Paulie's mug shot. Every attempt has been stonewalled by California officials. Believe us, "Primetime" has been doing everything by the books to get it out. We basically called every office in Napa County like they told us to. And we've just gotten nothing but the runaround from them. We've also learned today that Paul Pelosi deployed a pricey PR agency. They actually got back to us, but they say they don't know anything. They told us there might not even be a mug shot. Shouldn't they know?

Paul is set to appear in court on August 3rd, but the D.A. still hasn't decided if she'll file charges. Will she? Alli [Allison Haley]- she may have gotten pressure from us, from all of you, but this story has basically been ignored. Even Mothers Against Drunk Driving has yet to make a statement on Pelosi's reckless behavior. We've made multiple attempts to contact them in the past 48 hours, and they haven't even responded to us. It's kind of bizarre. It feels like there's a serious effort to sweep Pelosi's arrest under the rug, opening the lane for this D.A. to easily give him a pass thanks to his liberal privilege. We don't think that should happen. And judging by your texts, seems like you guys agree. So, we've taken things into our own hands and filed a Freedom of Information request to have the footage and the mug shot publicly released.

