Katie Pavlich blasts the left's push for social justice: 'Completely missed' the reality of crime victims

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich explains why the left's push for social justice has removed the spotlight from real victims of crime Monday on "The Five."

KATIE PAVLICH: The left has been so blinded by their zealotry for this social justice, taking the side of criminals for two years now that they have completely missed the fact that there is this reality of people being victims of crimes in the very places they claim to be representing – minorities, women. And again, for them to sit there and say this is just a statistical problem, that the governor of New York is saying just look at the numbers rather than acknowledging the problem and that one person [is] having this experience - who knows?

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS SOUND ALARM ON POLICE EXODUS AMPLIFYING CRIME CRISIS: ‘WE CAN’T KEEP YOU SAFE'

Other people who have had this experience in New York City, which is one of the greatest in the world supposedly – that you should basically hope that you don’t become one of those numbers is not going to work ever. They truly believe in this ideology of the criminal justice system being reformed, and that the criminals have really been given the short end of the stick, which is why they are not willing to change their messaging.

For people like Gov. Hochul, it’s too late, a week out from the election to change that around and certainly too late for people who are experiencing the reality of their communities being destroyed by a lack of policing and criminals being let out of jail for a year and a half now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP