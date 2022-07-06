Expand / Collapse search
Jesse Watters: No one has confidence in the American presidency anymore

Jesse Watters argues the United States is at a crossroads

Jesse Watters: These institutions are being destroyed on purpose

Fox News host Jesse Watters reflects on the various challenges the United States is facing and voices his concerns about Americans' confidence in institutions on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters voiced his concerns as Americans are lacking confidence in the presidency Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: No one has confidence in the American presidency anymore. The last president was hunted down like a dog and impeached twice and this president is already a lame duck who can't do anything right.  

All of these institutions have been disrespecting us for far too long. They don't listen to the people and they don't even pretend to be about the people that they serve and the ones that do are savagely attacked for it and so the country is at a crossroads. Some just want to escape into their little iPhones.  

Some want to burn everything to the ground and some want to kick out the idiots running things and put some people with common sense back in charge. The question is, which one are you?

