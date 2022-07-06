NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters voiced his concerns as Americans are lacking confidence in the presidency Wednesday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: No one has confidence in the American presidency anymore. The last president was hunted down like a dog and impeached twice and this president is already a lame duck who can't do anything right.

All of these institutions have been disrespecting us for far too long. They don't listen to the people and they don't even pretend to be about the people that they serve and the ones that do are savagely attacked for it and so the country is at a crossroads. Some just want to escape into their little iPhones.

