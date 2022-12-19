JESSE WATTERS: The neighborhood for Watters' world is no longer safe

Fox News host Jesse Watters details the burglary that occurred at Robert De Niro's townhouse and what is says about the crime crisis in New York City and nationwide on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The peace and sanctity of my idyllic Upper East Side Manhattan neighborhood was shattered early this morning. I don't like to brag, but I have several celebrity neighbors. All of them, including me, are targets and all of us could be targeted at any time.

ACCUSED NYC BURGLAR ALL SMILES AFTER BREAKING INTO ROBERT DE NIRO'S HOME WHILE ACTOR, DAUGHTER INSIDE: REPORTS

…

Robert De Niro, I mean those of us who see him around town, we just call Bobby, was kind of like family. Had I ever been to his townhouse? No. Did I even know he lived there at all? No. In fact, I was a little hurt that he'd never seen me at the bakery and invited me over. I then learned that De Niro didn't own the townhouse. He was renting it for a mere $70,000 a month. You would think a place like that would have better security, but it was about as insecure as Pauly P's townhouse, apparently – perhaps less so.

But it doesn't matter if De Niro was home, which he was. He was sleeping upstairs. How did the toughest actor in Hollywood handle the break-in? I don't know, but much to my surprise, we learn that De Niro never woke up. He slept through the break-in and the NYPD arrested the robber while she was rummaging through his Christmas presents downstairs. She was found on the second level fumbling around with De Niro's iPad. De Niro's daughter was home at the time. This happened around 2:30 in the morning. If Robert De Niro isn't safe, no one's safe.