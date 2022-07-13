Suggesting 9.1% inflation doesn't 'matter much,' NY Times' Paul Krugman downplays 'out of date' CPI report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Inflation surpassed expectations, spiking to 9.1% higher in June than it was one year ago, but the dismal news was downplayed by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman.

As the latest Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics dropped Wednesday, revealing inflation had hit another 40-year-high, the liberal economist argued there was "good news" to be found in the June numbers.

Krugman, who once predicted there would be an economic boom with President Biden in office, also proposed the economy was going to get better soon.

BIDEN'S APPROVAL RATING WOULD BE HIGHER IF INFLATION WASN'T ‘CONSTANTLY IN THE NEWS,’ SUGGESTS WAPO COLUMN

Krugman dismissed the high inflation rate as outdated because he claimed it didn't reflect the drop in gas prices in the past month. "The good news is that I don't think this matters much," he wrote.

He ended his thread predicting a slow-down in inflation in coming months, writing, "We'll be okay."

He also shared a tweet from a fellow economist predicting that "high inflation won't persist" and "this too shall pass."

"Word," Krugman tweeted.

In 2021, Krugman insisted that inflation was "transitory." Over the past several months he has frequently knocked the inflation "hysteria," as some conservatives on Twitter have pointed out.

MSNBC, CNN, NBC, ABC SPIN INFLATION, OFFER ADVICE TO CUT COSTS AS DEMOCRATS PANIC

Inflation, high gas prices and general concerns about the economy are the top issues facing voters this Fall, according to several surveys.

Many liberal journalists have tried to spin the struggling economy as unrelated to the leadership in the White House or Congress.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle argued last week that GOP messaging blaming Democrats was false, and that voters who believed this were relying on "feelings" instead of "facts."