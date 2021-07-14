New Gallup poll shows consistent distrust in media, but bump in confidence for police

A new Gallup poll has revealed that Americans have a consistent lack of trust in media, with more than three-quarters of the public not saying they had much confidence in newspapers or television news.

Only 21% of respondents said they had "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in newspapers, while only 16% of respondents reported the same of television news. Only Congress fared worse, garnering just 12%.

US HAS LOWEST LEVELS OF PUBLIC TRUST IN MEDIA AMONG 46 COUNTRIES: REUTERS SURVEY

Attendees at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas told Fox News that their trust in media may be unsalvageable.

"They force their opinion, they don't give us the news, you know, like Walter Cronkite," said Larry Reynolds of Killeen, Texas.

"There's a lot of damage done," he added. "I mean, this is kind of like the old saying about lawyers, ‘How do you know a lawyer is lying? His lips are moving.’ That's, as far as I'm concerned, the mainstream media."

Another attendee, Beth Finito of Boston, was nostalgic for the old days of news. She regretted there was so much "spin" in today's media.

"It's really sad because years ago, when we used to watch the news, or you catch the news you just assume that they're telling you the truth and the facts," she said.

JOE CONCHA: NO SURPRISE TO SEE MOST AMERICANS DON'T TRUST THE MEDIA

A Reuters survey published last month produced similar results, finding that the United States ranks last among 46 countries when it comes to public trust in the media.

"This is an extraordinary (though unsurprising) finding," journalist Glenn Greenwald said in response to the Reuters findings. "Most amazing is that the corporate sector of the US media is failing in every respect: financially, culturally, collapsing trust. Any other industry failing like this would engage in self-critique, asking why. They never do."

Despite, or perhaps because of, the left-wing "Defund the Police" effort, the police were the only institution listed in the survey to have gained American confidence in the past year, up 3% from 2020 to 2021.