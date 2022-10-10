Jesse Watters: They'll let anyone run for office nowadays

Fox News host Jesse Watters cast doubt on the qualifications of Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate Joh Fetterman during his opening monologue on "Jesse Watters Primetime" as both face serious questions about their preparedness for office. Hobbs appeared unprepared to answer questions about her Latino constituents and abortion in recent interviews and has yet to be grilled about a "slave day" she organized in high school. Fetterman, meanwhile, faces ongoing questions about his health after a serious stroke and a past armed encounter with Black youths.

DEM GUBERNATORIAL NOMINEE KATIE HOBBS FUMBLES QUESTION ON LATINO COMMUNITY IN HARD-TO-WATCH INTERVIEW

JESSE WATTERS: So, Latinos are just Catholic and I see some of them doing a lot of construction. That's her answer. That's like saying you like Italians because their pizza's good, which it is, but still. Who is this Katie Hobbs, anyway? Remember when the Democrats thought Kavanaugh's yearbook was controversial because he drank? Well, we got ahold of Katie Hobbs’ high school yearbook back in the eighties and Katie Hobbs organized a slave day at school. As a student leader, Hobbs held slave auctions at her school, put freshmen in chains and seniors got to play masters for the day. So let me get this straight, Democrats are running a Senate candidate who chased an innocent Black guy out of town in Pennsylvania with a shotgun and a gubernatorial candidate in Arizona who held mock slave auctions. Has anybody even asked Katie Hobbs about this? Well, of course not, she's a Democrat. Democrats can just get behind candidates in blackface or even get behind presidents who speak at the funerals of Klansmen.

If you think the Democratic candidate for governor is bad, wait until you see the Democrats are getting behind for Senate in Pennsylvania. John Fetterman, who didn't have a real job until his mid-40s, spent his whole life mooching office folks. Well, when he wasn't chasing unarmed Black guys around with a shotgun. He's the Democratic nominee. Fetterman wants to empty out the prisons, ban fracking and have you pay for government run heroin injection sites, but Big John's biggest blemish is his wardrobe. It is very hard to even find a photo of Fetterman looking at all professional, and we've tried all day. His own boss actually had to take him shopping.