Fox News host Jesse Watters unpacks former President Trump's proposals for two more debates in September with Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala has seen Trump end people's political careers on the debate stage, and she's never participated in a presidential debate before. Trump's done six, so she might be pretending to have the upper hand. "I hope he shows up." Come on. She's terrified, and the ball's in her court.

The networks and Trump have agreed to three. She's agreed to one. And if she finally comes to terms, the Fox debate would be first, right after Labor Day. That would give her two whole weeks after her convention to prepare.

KAMALA HARRIS HAS AVOIDED INTERVIEWS FOR MORE THAN TWO WEEKS SINCE BECOMING DEM NOMINEE

That's a lot longer than Biden had to prepare. And we saw what happened there. The Fox debate on September 4th would be before early voting starts. I know it's ridiculous to have two months of early voting, and the Republicans better have their act together. But shouldn't the country see these two square off before we cast a ballot? Kamala wants to wait as long as possible to debate Trump because that debate could officially end the honeymoon.

…

I liked hearing it's not about her, it's about her policy. I like that. The more personal it gets, the more she plays the victim and keeps the focus off substance. Kamala isn't Hillary. She's not tough.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She doesn't know anything about anything, especially policy. And she's being protected like it's her first day of kindergarten. Instead of shredding her, Trump would just be better served patting her on the head. Oh, poor Kamala. This election isn't about hatred, at least not on the right. This election is about you.