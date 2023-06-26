JESSE WATTERS: The IRS whistleblower's testimony was so explosive even the liberal media couldn't ignore it

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlighted the media asking White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about a whistleblower's allegations that President Biden was in the room when his son seemingly threatened a Chinese businessman on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Look how effective the press can be when they operate like pack animals, all hungry for the same facts, all curious about the same thing. This hasn't happened since the Trump administration. And it's not just the White House press corps. All three broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC devoted serious airtime to the Biden scandal.

HUNTER BIDEN'S ATTORNEY SLAMS IRS WHISTLEBLOWER'S ‘ILLEGAL’ RELEASE OF WHATSAPP MESSAGE TO CHINESE BUSINESSMAN

…

So why is this happening now all of a sudden? Well, a week ago, Chuck Todd was still convinced the laptop was Russian disinformation. So, what set the press off? Well, it's a combination of Hunter's plea deal and two explosive IRS whistleblowers. A text message of Hunter Biden threatening China while Joe Biden was in the room saying they would face consequences if they didn't pay the Bidens millions of dollars. This is a stunning piece of hard evidence that even the most liberal reporter can't ignore. Plus, the fact that several eyewitnesses say that Biden's Justice Department obstructed the Hunter prosecution, even tipping Hunter off to search warrants and blocking felony charges and running out the clock on statute of limitations. So you're looking at blatant corruption at the highest level of the administration. But what Washington really can't stand is the appearance of corruption.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They're all corrupt, but they go to great lengths to hide it. So when Joe Biden invites Hunter to a state dinner Thursday night, 48 hours after he pled guilty to tax evasion and gun charges, Washington said, "Whoa, Joe, you're making it hard to defend you. Tell Hunter to keep the tux in the closet." What are you doing? Having them rub elbows with Attorney General Merrick Garland in the middle of a plea deal scandal?