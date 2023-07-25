Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down a stunning new development in the Hunter Biden investigation and plea agreement Tuesday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Hunter Biden's plea deal is now in jeopardy. President Joe Biden's son is set to appear in court tomorrow where Delaware Judge Maryellen Noriega will decide on whether or not to sign off on Hunter's plea deal and Hunter Biden may have just jinxed the deal. You're not going to believe what he just did. Republican Congressman Jason Smith just filed a brief with the judge entering into evidence, the IRS whistleblower testimony, basically a legal move to get the judge to think, "You know, what? Are you really going to let this guy off so easy?"

BIDEN’S NARRATIVE ON NEVER DISCUSSING BUSINESS DEALS WITH HUNTER CONTINUES TO CRUMBLE

Hunter Biden 's attorney called the courthouse clerk today and pretended to be a Republican attorney and told the clerk, "Oops, you know what? We didn't really mean to file all that whistleblower stuff. Can you guys just strike that from the record?" Seriously? Hunter Biden's lawyer made a phony phone call to the court and tried to remove the whistleblower testimony.

He called and impersonated the opposing lawyer. "Hey, this is a Republican attorney, Chris Clark. Never mind that amicus brief. Just forget about it. That was an accident. Good day, young lady." Was this Hunter's sugar brother's idea? You know, the one who was ripping Bong hits off his balcony in Malibu? This sounds like the kind of caper you cook up when you're on cocaine. "Hey, guys. You know what we should do? We should just call the courthouse and pretend we're the other lawyer."



