Democrats 'extremely lucky' to run with Biden, 'not grateful enough': NYT columnist

David Brooks pointed to good economic numbers for Democrats to be optimistic

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
NYT Columnist: Dems not grateful enough for President Biden

New York Times columnist David Brooks claimed that the Democratic Party is "extremely lucky" to have President Biden as a candidate for the 2024 election.

Democrats are "extremely lucky" to have President Biden as a candidate and should be more "grateful," New York Times columnist David Brooks insisted on Friday.

Brooks appeared on a segment of "PBS Newshour" where he and Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus discussed the upcoming Republican presidential primary debate. Host Geoff Bennett noted that despite concerns within the GOP, the Democratic Party has been ambivalent on President Biden’s election chances as well.

Brooks argued that while there are problems regarding Biden’s age and his approval ratings, the Democrats are overall "extremely lucky" to have the president as a candidate.

"[A]ny time you look at some alternative, whether it's the mystery moderate from the Midwest or Gavin Newsom or anybody else, things start unraveling really fast. And so the Democrats are lucky, frankly, to have a candidate in Biden who has presided over an incredibly strong economic recovery, who has presided over pretty good international peacemaking efforts, both in Asia this week and also in Europe, and who I believe whose numbers will go up as inflation recedes, as it is," Brooks said.

David Brooks on PBS Newshour

New York Times columnist David Brooks spoke about the 2024 presidential election on "PBS Newshour." (PBS)

He added, "And the strong job numbers are there. And they're extremely lucky to have a candidate, frankly, who's not a member of what you would call the coastal elite. And Joe Biden has — sends off all the right cultural messages for moderate independent voters who don't have college degrees. And Democrats are not grateful enough for what they have, in my view."

Marcus similarly pointed out that if any Democrat ran instead of President Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, it could risk dividing the party.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden has faced criticism regarding his handling of the economy and his age. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"There are problems with Joe Biden's candidacy. There are many Democrats behind the scenes and a few publicly who talk about his age, who talk about other problems with his candidacy. But let's be serious. I'm old enough to remember — I'm sorry to say, I'm old enough to remember 1980 and what happened in the Democratic Party when it was riven by division," Marcus said. 

She added, "And if somebody were to emerge and challenge Joe Biden at this stage in the campaign, him having decided to run, his vice president, who, if he didn't — if he somehow chose not to run, if she were not the nominee, that would create some divisions within the demographics of the party."

President Biden speaks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

55% of Democrats have said that they do not want President Biden to run again in 2024.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A poll conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that just 36% of Americans approve of Biden when it comes to the economy, lower than his overall approval rating of 42%. The same poll found that 55% of Democrats say Biden should not run for president again, though 82% indicated they would vote for him if nominated.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.