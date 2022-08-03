Expand / Collapse search
Jesse Watters explains Gov. DeSantis not appearing on 'The View': 'I'm not going to be your tackling dummy'

'The Five' co-host reacts to DeSantis declining to go on 'The View'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Watters: Liberal mainstream media 'not doing political journalism'

'The Five' co-host Jesse Watters reveals the shortcomings of the liberal, mainstream media establishment after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declined to appear on 'The View.'

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to appear on "The View" because he did not want to be the show's "tackling dummy" on Wednesday. 

DESANTIS PRESS TEAM REVEALS 'THE VIEW' REACHED OUT FOR A GUEST APPEARANCE

WATTERS: The mainstream media needs Republicans on the shows because their shows are boring and no one's watching the show. So all of a sudden you need us to come on your shows to make your shows interesting so you guys can get a good rating. "Sorry. You called me a murderer during COVID. You called me a traitor during the Russian hoax, and seven days of the week, you call me racist. And you're working with political prosecutors to put me in prison." Would any of us do well in prison? No. Have you seen these Republican senators, these politicians? They wouldn't last a single day. Absolutely not. They are working in tandem with the Democratic Party. So I'm not going to be your tackling dummy for a rating. And they're not doing political journalism. 

