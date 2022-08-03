Jesse Watters explains Gov. DeSantis not appearing on 'The View': 'I'm not going to be your tackling dummy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to appear on "The View" because he did not want to be the show's "tackling dummy" on Wednesday.

DESANTIS PRESS TEAM REVEALS 'THE VIEW' REACHED OUT FOR A GUEST APPEARANCE

WATTERS: The mainstream media needs Republicans on the shows because their shows are boring and no one's watching the show. So all of a sudden you need us to come on your shows to make your shows interesting so you guys can get a good rating. "Sorry. You called me a murderer during COVID. You called me a traitor during the Russian hoax, and seven days of the week, you call me racist. And you're working with political prosecutors to put me in prison." Would any of us do well in prison? No. Have you seen these Republican senators, these politicians? They wouldn't last a single day. Absolutely not. They are working in tandem with the Democratic Party. So I'm not going to be your tackling dummy for a rating. And they're not doing political journalism.

