JESSE WATTERS: Every president had an authentic brand until Joe Biden

Jesse Watters explains how all prior U.S. presidents have had a "presence" about them – a "swagger" – until Joe Biden and argues Biden has no organic fan base on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BIDEN SAYS HE'S STILL NOT PREPARED TO ANNOUNCE' 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RUN

JESSE WATTERS: All presidents have a presence about them. Donald Trump showed up to a UFC fight in Miami Saturday night and sat front row at the Octagon. Trump rolled up with a motley crew – "Iron" Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, Dana White. Look at them. Even the fighters were giving the president a shoutout.

Now, Trump's been a cultural icon for decades, an iconic brand that people respond to. He forces people to react to him. Some people react positively. And as you know, some people react negatively. But Trump doesn't need any help. His support's organic. It's authentic. Every president in the modern era has had that. Every president until Joe Biden.

The man has no brands. He's not known for anything. He never says anything, and he never goes anywhere. And when he does, people aren't really into it.

He has the charisma of a turtle, the stage presence of an understudy's understudy and the vision of a 12-year-old. This all got covered up in 2020 with COVID's basement campaign. Any threat was covered up like his laptop.

So remember the foreign policy debate he was supposed to have with Trump?- He skipped it. And he's the foreign policy guy, remember? So who is Biden's base? Nobody can tell you. Any proud Biden voters out there? I haven't seen any. He can't even build drama for his own re-election announcement.