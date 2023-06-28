Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden used CPAP machine for sleep apnea, explaining face marks

A White House spokesman said that the machine is commonly used by people who have sleep apnea

By Patrick Ward , Adam Sabes | Fox News
President Biden used a CPAP machine Tuesday night while sleeping, explaining visible marks on his face when he was talking to reporters on Wednesday.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told Fox News that Biden has sleep apnea, as previously disclosed.

Joe Biden

President Biden talks to reporters as he departs the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Since 2008, the President has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history," Bates said.

