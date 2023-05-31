JESSE WATTERS: DeSantis isn't moving the needle at all

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on the contentious 2024 GOP primary race on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: That's a good line. Trump, if elected, can only serve four years. DeSantis can serve eight, but so far, DeSantis isn't moving the needle at all. A new poll shows DeSantis is only up 2% since he announced. That's not a bump at all. I expected a lot bigger bump.

Even though polls are pretty unreliable at this stage, we're still waiting for the DeSantis take-off, if there ever is one, and tomorrow night, Donald Trump is going to be on "Hannity" for the town hall. Republican voters are going to be able to ask the president questions and last time Trump did a town hall, millions watched. It was a two-day news cycle and it broke CNN.

So DeSantis has to figure out a way to compete with something like that. He's flying to New Hampshire tomorrow for a few days, then hitting South Carolina and then he's going to go back to Iowa over the weekend and one of these days, these two guys are going to be in Iowa at the same time. Now, I have a hunch Trump's going to uncork a big rally and frame it as he always does: Size matters.