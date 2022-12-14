JESSE WATTERS: Democrats blow billions on the homeless and the problem doesn't go away

Fox News host Jesse Watters criticizes Los Angeles for pouring billions of dollars into the homeless rather than addressing deeper issues as to what's causing the crisis on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Los Angeles City Council gave the emergency powers a thumbs-up last night. They couldn't deny LA's first female mayor her crown. Can I declare an emergency if I don't like something? I don't like taxes. That's my emergency. So, what does Queen Karen get? Well, $100 million to build houses for the homeless. No oversight, no bidding. Queen Karen can just give the contracts out to all of her friends and donors, no questions asked. She can put the homeless in swanky hotel rooms and she now has the power to seize your property and give it to a homeless person. But don't worry, Queen Karen says it probably won't come to that.

LOS ANGELES MAYOR KAREN BASS, COUNCIL UNITE ON CITY'S RAMPANT HOMELESS PROBLEM: 'NEW DIRECTION'

When Queen Karen seizes houses, it'll be people who can't afford expensive lawyers. The people who cause the homeless problem shouldn't be in charge of fixing it. They're not qualified. Los Angeles blows $1 billion a year on the homeless and it gets worse every year. There's over 40,000 homeless on the street. They control entire blocks, set up tents wherever they want. Why pay millions for beachfront property when you can just claim the land for free? They keep throwing billions at the problem, but it doesn't go away. It grows. Queen Karen doesn't understand. It's not all about housing.