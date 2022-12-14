Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats blow billions on the homeless and the problem doesn't go away

It's not all about housing, drug addiction and mental health are at the top of the list, Jesse Watters says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: Los Angeles' new mayor gave herself unlimited power Video

Jesse Watters: Los Angeles' new mayor gave herself unlimited power

WARNING: Graphic footage—Fox News host Jesse Watters analyzes how new Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is using her power on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters criticizes Los Angeles for pouring billions of dollars into the homeless rather than addressing deeper issues as to what's causing the crisis on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Los Angeles City Council gave the emergency powers a thumbs-up last night. They couldn't deny LA's first female mayor her crown. Can I declare an emergency if I don't like something? I don't like taxes. That's my emergency. So, what does Queen Karen get? Well, $100 million to build houses for the homeless. No oversight, no bidding. Queen Karen can just give the contracts out to all of her friends and donors, no questions asked. She can put the homeless in swanky hotel rooms and she now has the power to seize your property and give it to a homeless person. But don't worry, Queen Karen says it probably won't come to that. 

LOS ANGELES MAYOR KAREN BASS, COUNCIL UNITE ON CITY'S RAMPANT HOMELESS PROBLEM: 'NEW DIRECTION'

homeless-california

homeless-california

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Queen Karen seizes houses, it'll be people who can't afford expensive lawyers. The people who cause the homeless problem shouldn't be in charge of fixing it. They're not qualified. Los Angeles blows $1 billion a year on the homeless and it gets worse every year. There's over 40,000 homeless on the street. They control entire blocks, set up tents wherever they want. Why pay millions for beachfront property when you can just claim the land for free? They keep throwing billions at the problem, but it doesn't go away. It grows. Queen Karen doesn't understand. It's not all about housing. 