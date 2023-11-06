JESSE WATTERS: The Democratic base is raging and fracturing into an election year

FOX News host Jesse Watters argues the Biden administration is being "held hostage" by potential 2024 voters over his support for Israel on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden, who's never filled an arena in his life, shocked everyone this weekend when he filled the streets of D.C. Thousands of angry Palestinian sympathizers rattling the cages of the White House, chanting Biden's new nickname.

Did Biden go into the bunker this weekend? No, obviously, he was in Delaware while rioters spent the night vandalizing our Capitol. The White House pillars desecrated with blood-red paint. Monuments of our founding fathers, Ben Franklin, were abused. The statue of Lafayette in the park across from the street to the White House defaced. No patriotic American would ever do that. Lafayette was a Frenchman, joined the Continental Army and commanded American troops under George Washington in critical battles that led to our victory in the Revolutionary War.

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS SEEN SHAKING WHITE HOUSE GATE VANDALIZED WITH RED PAINT: ‘F--K JOE BIDEN’

The Arab street now coming to America. The next day? Not a single mention on the front page of The Washington Post or the New York Times. What "Primetime" found strange was that police said there were no major incidents when thousands of screaming protesters surrounded the White House, shaking the gates and defiling our monuments. You're saying that's not a major incident? The media went crazy when Trump walked across Lafayette Park with a Bible. But when Lafayette Park is under siege by a violent mob itching to storm the White House, that's not a major incident? Only one person was arrested and there's surveillance footage everywhere. If you were near the Capitol on January 6, you were arrested. This country is about to boil over. Democrat senators are now getting shouted down by Democrat protesters.

The Democratic base is raging and fracturing into an election year. And it's coming from the bottom up. And now the Biden campaign is being held hostage.

And after Biden's house was surrounded and his party called him an ethnic cleanser, his so-called best friend sided with the Arab street. Barack Obama came off the top rope, said Israel's occupation was unbearable and Biden has blood on his hands.