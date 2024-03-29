Jesse Watters: For two decades Diddy thought he was untouchable, now his world's crumbling

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses the latest developments into the investigation of Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

JESSE WATTERS: We found Diddy, the disgraced billionaire hip hop mogul and Democratic Party community organizer, was spotted for the first time since having his homes raided in a major sex trafficking investigation similar to Jeffrey Epstein's. They say he was seen swinging clubs at a Topgolf in Miami with his daughters. He may look relaxed, but behind the scenes there's panic. TMZ reporting tonight that the federal case against him is expanding, as prosecutors from the Southern District of New York have been dishing out subpoenas to multiple corporations tied to the mogul, like cell phone providers and computer companies. At the same time, Diddy's been unloading his assets. The timing not coincidental. Selling off his stake in Revolt TV and returning music rights from Bad Boy Records. TMZ reporting the feds slapping subpoenas on Diddy's chartered jets. Now, sources say even commercial airlines will be subpoenaed, possibly the FAA, as investigators look for anyone who flew on Diddy's dime. They're not only looking for victims, they're looking for witnesses. People with unfettered access to Diddy's alleged crimes and freak off parties. Some inside of Diddy's world have already started talking. Diddy's former bodyguard says he'll go on the stand.

RAPPER SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS HAS BEEN A PROLIFIC SUPPORTER OF DEMOCRATS

With subpoenas raining down, Diddy's inner circle is getting squeezed. His alleged drug mules already been handcuffed. Diddy's ex-girlfriend Young Miami, who allegedly transported his pink cocaine on private jets, she's feeling the heat. The question investigators are looking to answer is who else was involved? As Primetime reported yesterday, the feds seized all of Diddy's surveillance footage in addition to hard drives and phones. They want to know who was in and out of Diddy's planes and his homes. As Little Rod's lawsuit alleges, they weren't just up-and-coming artists. These were celebrities, politicians, athletes, international dignitaries and music label executives, all captured on camera in Diddy's compounds.