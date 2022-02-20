Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Russia, China agree new coal deal for 100 million ton supply: state media

Russia already worked out a deal to deliver 40 million tons of coal to India

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Russia-Ukraine tensions similar in 'many ways' to past invasions: Bryza Video

Russia-Ukraine tensions similar in 'many ways' to past invasions: Bryza

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Bryza surveys past attacks on foreign land by Russia's Putin as Ukrainian tensions heat up.

Russia and China have agreed on a new deal that will see Russia supply 100 million tons of coal in the "coming years" to its southern neighbor.  

Sergey Mochalnikov, the head of the Russian Energy Ministry, announced the deal on Friday. The new deal will add to an already lucrative deal Russia signed with India in Nov. 2021 to supply 40 million tons of coal. 

"Now, an intergovernmental agreement with the People’s Republic of China is being developed and the figure is 100 million tons," he said. "In the coming years, consumers should receive as much coal as they need."

Russian news outlet TASS, which is owned by the government, reported on the deal, adding that Russia’s share of coal in the Asia-Pacific market has increased by 8% since 2010, with Russia now controlling around 12% of the market. 

"We have good prospects until 2030, and Russia should take its share in this growing market," Mochalnkov added.

RUSSIA ‘PREPARING FOR INVASION OF UKRAINE,’ NATO HEAD SAYS, AS WORLD FACES ‘NEW NORMAL IN EUROPEAN SECURITY’

Russia has amassed nearly 150,000 troops along its southwest border with Ukraine and conducted military drills over the weekend. Russia continues to claim that it has no intention of invading neighboring Ukraine, but President Biden said Friday that he is confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.

The U.S. has threatened to hit Russia with sanctions – both on the state itself and against individuals, including President Vladimir Putin – should it proceed to invade Ukraine.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE OUTCOME PRESENTS LITTLE UPSIDE FOR BIDEN, BUT ‘DOWNSIDE’ POSSIBLE: STRATEGISTS

Robert L. Wilkie, former undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness during the Trump administration and visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, previously told Fox News Digital that China would play a role in mitigating any U.S. sanctions placed on Russia in the event Vladimir Putin authorizes any military action in Ukraine. 

"A lot of the talk about economic sanctions is really a pie in the sky because China is now Russia’s banker," Wilkie said. "Xi Jinping will back Putin if sanctions from the West come."

BLINKEN RESPONDS TO ZELENSKYY'S PLEA: NO SANCTIONS UNTIL ‘BOMBS ARE ACTUALLY DROPPING’

Wilkie focused his argument on Beijing increasing its purchase of oil from Russia, which already stands as the second-largest exporter of oil to China, but the energy market appeared the easiest path for China to provide economic relief to Moscow. 

"[China] would start buying a lot more energy from Russia," Wilkie explained. "If we went to move on the SWIFT loan system that gives Russia access to western capital, China would pick up the slack with that."

"Even if the Germans were to do an about-face on the Nord Stream 2, China would pick up the slack – they need the energy as much if not more than Europe does. That's how I would see that playing out," he said.

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 