JESSE WATTERS: This is the biggest speech of Kamala's life and she is freaking out

Fox News host Jesse Watters detailed what he was expecting from Vice President Kamala Harris during her acceptance speech at the DNC on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: It is finally here, the last night of the DNC, and I'm not saying that sarcastically. I've enjoyed Chicago not as much as Harold Ford, but it's been nice. Tonight, Kamala Harris takes the stage.

KAMALA HARRIS TO ACEPT PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION ON FINAL NIGHT OF DNC

This is the biggest speech of her life and she is freaking out. Yesterday, Kamala locked herself in a hotel room and studied all night. The last Democrat who overprepared this much ended up dropping out.

Kamala told the DNC, you better not be running behind schedule. And Kamala warned them not to cut her tribute video like they did with Biden. Now we know why our staff always quits. Kamala's people say this week has been a crescendo building to her. So we expect an emotional entree with a side of substance, very small side. Tim Harris says they're going to stay vague.

"This is a rallying cry, not a policy speech." If this sounds familiar, it is the slogan about hope and change. We're going forward, not back, to focus on decency.

Todd plagiarized from the Obamas. Yes we can. Turned into. Yes she can. If you want to know what Kamala is going to say tonight, just watch Obama's DNC acceptance speech.