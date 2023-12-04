JESSE WATTERS: Biden's nomination isn't a sure thing

FOX News host Jesse Watters explains why President Biden is "losing his grip" on Chicago ahead of the 2024 presidential election on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Maybe Jussie Smollett was right. Maybe Chicago is MAGA country. I mean, this is Chicago we're talking about. What do you think Black voters are feeling in swing states? Can't be good. Biden is losing his grip on Chicago, where he won 75% of the vote. Why? Trust. The South Side of Chicago sees an old White guy who can barely walk and claims he has your back bend over backwards for foreign nationals that he let break into the country. That hits home. But the whole Rainbow Coalition is shattering into pieces. The Arab street already decided-- Biden's lost.

All over the country, Muslim Americans are chanting "Genocide Joe. Genocide Joe." Blood-red paint splattered all over the White House. It was just weeks ago young Democrats were assaulting the DNC headquarters. Remember these young voters? They were Bernie bros, and they held their nose and voted for Biden. But Biden broke the deal-- never paid off their student loans, destroyed the dollar and got us roped into two proxy wars. You're going to see a number of angry factions converge on Chicago during the Democratic National Convention this summer at a time when Biden's nomination isn't a sure thing.

Can you imagine the super delegates screwing around and nominating a White male, San Francisco liberal Gavin Newsom, in a smoke-filled room while Kamala Harris paces frantically outside? Too bad they defunded the police because they're going to need them at the convention. They're going to have to keep order. You're going to see outside groups, too, like anarchists, fly in. Even Biden's hometown is angry with him.