JESSE WATTERS: Biden's border boycott signals he won't do a thing about the crisis for rest of his presidency

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out President Biden for not stopping by the border to address the crisis on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: It's good to bring manufacturing back to America, but Biden's trip to Arizona today – pure politics. This is a ribbon cutting ceremony on a plant that hasn't been built. He's just driving headlines in a battleground state and patting himself on the back for the CHIPS bill. No surprise there. It's part of the game. Both sides do it. But after he burned all that jet fuel to fly across the country, why not stop by the border?

BIDEN SLAMMED FOR COMMENTS DISMISSING BORDER CRISIS: 'TELL THAT TO BORDER PATROL'

"More important things." A photo op at a construction site is more important than meeting with border agents? More important than showing the cartels who's boss? More important than seeing the holes in the southern border firsthand? He could have sent Kamala to the factory. Or he could have just hopped on his helicopter. Phoenix is only 100 miles from the border. He could be there in less than an hour. That's about the same distance he travels from D.C. to his Delaware Beach house. You know, the house you build a wall around. He's happy to take that trip two or three times a week.

Biden's left Arizona at 2 p.m. local time. He could have hung out for an extra hour or two. Biden used to complain all the time he doesn't have enough time to visit the border, remember?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP