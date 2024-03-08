JESSE WATTERS: Biden believes he's a wartime president who's protecting the country from you

Fox News host Jesse Watters shuts down President Biden's attempt to paint himself as a "wartime president" during his State of the Union address on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

DID BIDEN PASS OR FAIL? FORMER PRESIDENTIAL SPEECHWRITERS GRADE THE STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

JESSE WATTERS: In his 1862 State of The Union address, Abraham Lincoln said, "We shall nobly save or meanly lose the last best hope of earth." Those words came just weeks after what was known as the bloodiest day in American history, the Battle of Antietam, where 23,000 Americans were slaughtered. There was weight to Lincoln's words. He was "Honest Abe."

In 1941, Franklin Roosevelt articulated America's four essential human freedoms: freedom of speech, religion, and freedom from want and fear. FDR urged Americans to defend democracy in war-torn Europe. These presidents use their words not to scare Americans for political gain, but to mobilize Americans to meet the moment.

Last night, President Biden didn't have the courtesy to arrive on time to the State of the Union, and once inside the chamber, he milked the political affection, inching ever so slowly to the podium, refusing not a single selfie from embarrassingly childish politicians, stopping and entertaining long conversations and basking in the pageantry and attention. There was something grotesquely pathetic about grown men and women of the president's own party pulling at him as if he had real talent. It was if the Democrats had never spent time with their president, like he'd come out of hibernation and showed proof of life.

They don't see him at the Christmas party or the Easter Egg Roll. They don't meet with him about legislation. Maybe they wanted to capture the moment on camera when they met the greatest president of all time, because that's who Joe Biden compared himself to, a combination of Abraham Lincoln and FDR. Biden declaring himself a wartime president, saying he's saving democracy at home and abroad, just like America did in the Civil War and in World War II.