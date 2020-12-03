Watters riffs on Biden choosing critics for Cabinet: 'They call him a buffoon, and he says "you get me'''

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters remarked on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden appears to have stocked his would-be Cabinet and administration with notable recent or former critics -- including Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Early in the segment, host Tucker Carlson played clips of Harris and White House Press Secretary-designate Jennifer Psaki, who said after a 2019 town hall that "there have been a number of moments where even those of of us who have affection for him [Biden] think, 'What on Earth is happening right now?'"

In another clip from last year, Harris said she "believes" allegations of unwanted touching made by women against Biden.

"I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it," Harris said at the time.

"They call Joe Biden a buffoon," Watters told Carlson, "and he says, 'You know what, you get me, can you start Monday?'"

"Kamala Harris basically called him a rapist," he "Watters' World" host went on, "and he goes, 'You know what? I think you have good judgment. I'm going to make you my number two.'"

Watters went on to claim that Biden would be "a junior member of every committee that's going to be at the White House.

"But their new strategy is this, Tucker: The team is boring and they are boring for a reason," he went on. "Because the less news you make, the less specific you are whenever you say anything, no one's going to pay attention to what they are doing behind the scenes. So they're not going to talk about policy. They're not even talking about restoring alliances and fairness. They are just going to get rich."

Watters added that Biden's team will differ greatly from the many strong personalities in the Trump administration, including former counselor Kellyanne Conway, ex-Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Joe Biden has been in politics for so long and everyone says something mean about him at some point," Watters concluded. "He was the laughingstock until they dragged him across to the finish line. But it shows you just how power-hungry the political world is."