JESSE WATTERS: All Americans should be skeptical of what they hear

JESSE WATTERS: We don't know if the alleged assassin acted alone or if he was a part of a conspiracy. The FBI is telling us he was a lone actor, but we don't trust the FBI. We don't trust the media. All Americans should be skeptical about what they hear. Reagan's wannabe assassin was a lone wolf. JFK's assassin wasn't. He had help, and there was a cover-up. So our job is to be curious. This is the most serious assassination attempt in 40 years. How can a man climb a ladder onto a roof, mount a rifle, and unload eight rounds at a former president from 130 yards? We'll have a full report on the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, coming up. The shots came from the roof of American Glass Research, the company that we'll be investigating. Did the shooter case the building beforehand?

WHO WAS THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS? WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT TRUMP'S ATTEMPTED ASSASSIN

Why didn't the Secret Service, when they surveyed the site of the rally, account for this building? Why weren't there counter-snipers on that roof? The Associated Press says a local police officer saw Crooks climb the roof, but when he confronted him, Crooks pointed his rifle at him and the officer retreated. And then Crooks opened fire on 45. The FBI is denying that report, which is weird because the FBI never comments on active investigations. Many other people noticed the shooter on the roof.

Why did it take eight rounds to ring out before somebody returned fire? Sources tell "Primetime" that the counter-sniper team that neutralized Crooks were Secret Service sharpshooters, but the Washington Post reports that the counter-snipers were local cops. Now, if that's true, why is the Secret Service relying so heavily on locals?

And why did the counter-snipers who had their rifles trained on this assassin not shoot first?