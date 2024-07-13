Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Suspected Trump assassination attempt shines light on rally security

Trump was shot just minutes into the start of his Saturday Pennsylvania rally

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie , Mark Meredith Fox News
Published
Hannity: Trump was the 'target of an apparent assassination attempt' Video

Hannity: Trump was the 'target of an apparent assassination attempt'

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his comments on the shooting at former President Trump's Pennsylvania rally.

The assassination attempt, as it is being described by Fox News sources, against former President Trump at his Saturday rally in Pennsylvania is shining light on the security process for those in attendance.

Press and general attendees all go through a rigorous screening process operated by the Secret Service, which includes detailed searches of everyone entering into a rally venue.

The press is screened in a separate que than the public, and are usually told to remove all electronic equipment and metal, similar to the screening process of an airport.

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP AT PENNSYLVANIA RALLY LEAVES 2 HURT, 2 DEAD INCLUDING SHOOTER

A law enforcement officer move during republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally

A law enforcement officer move during republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.   (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Secret Service, when necessary, relies on Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents from nearby towns to help with screening, but its unclear if that was the case for Trump's Saturday rally.

When a rally is held outside, as was Saturday's, the Secret Service still sets up tents, tables and magnetometers common at large events.

Trump, as a former president, still has a significant Secret Service detail, and anyone meeting with the president or in proximity must be cleared. Traditionally, this is done with a social security number, date of birth, and other vital information.

SPORTS STARS REACT TO SHOOTING AT DONALD TRUMP RALLY

A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris

A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Secret Service confirmed in a statement following the shooting that "a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue." It's unclear at this time at what point the shooter was detected or how he was able to get within full view of Trump unhindered.

Trump took to Truth Social just hours after the shooting, praising the Secret Service for their actions in protecting him.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump wrote. "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured." 

Donald Trump Truth Social

Former President Trump posted on Truth Social following his suspected assassination attempt at his rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

