Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin calls to 'defund' Walter Reed after Trump announces White House return

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin blasted the medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday, going as far as calling for the "defunding" of the hospital after President Trump announced he would return to the White House that evening.

Trump tweeted Monday afternoon: "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

Trump's medical team, led by White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, reaffirmed the president's optimism, with Conley noting Trump's condition had improved from when he was admitted Friday, while adding he "may not entirely be out of the woods yet."

Rubin responded with a tirade blasting the president, who she called a "menace to everyone around you," and the doctors in charge of his recovery.

"Any MD who publicly endorses this insanity needs to lose his/her license. Period," Rubin declared in one of several tweets, another writing, "Congress might want to defund Walter Reed. It is a public health hazard."

She said in another tweet, "A 74 yr old [obese] man with covid - who might have lung damage - and a pattern of disregarding medical advice is returned to an environment in which he may infect others. What planet does Conley inhabit? Where is the rest of Walter Reed? The VP? They are remarkable cowards."

The MSNBC contributor was blasted for her tweet suggesting that Congress "defund" the hospital.

"Walter Reed is where our heroic military men and women go to get treated after getting wounded in combat, you vile human being," Townhall.com senior writer and U.S. Marine Corps Reserve member Julio Rosas reacted.

"Great idea ... let's punish soldiers, physicians, nurses, and staff for the president's decision to return home and not allow his physician to reveal personal medical info. You're embarrassing your colleagues at the Post," Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali told Rubin.

"America’s Worst Columnist Has Opinion," New York Magazine columnist Josh Barro declared.

"Jen Rubin herself is not the insulting thing. the insulting thing is that WaPo keeps her around because they think she represents conservatism and lets them tick the 'diversity of voices' box," Washington Examiner commentator T. Becket Adams wrote.

"Never base your entire political orientation over worshiping/disliking one politician..." journalist Zaid Jilani said.

Last month, Rubin dropped the word "conservative" from her Twitter biography. She had been mocked for years over continuing to keep such a descriptor on social media even advocating for Democrats during Trump's term of office.

"Let’s be honest: There is no conservative movement or party today," Rubin said. "There is a Republican Party thoroughly infused with racism and intellectually corrupted by right-wing nationalism. But there is no party that believes in less or small government."

She went on to claim "the party of Trump will lash out at you" and call you a "'fake' conservative" if you "say you are a staunch defender of the rule of law, that you are devoted to ending systematic racism, that you are an advocate of legal immigration, that you believe in objective reality."

"Well, they have a point," Rubin acknowledged. "Because conservatives no longer seem to champion any of those positions ... it is hard to say I fit in any longer."