Jen Psaki recalls reaction to Biden’s debate, ‘heartbreaking’ summer before 2024 exit: ‘I was like, is he OK?’

'I care about him as a human being,' Psaki said

Brian Flood By Brian Flood , Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
AUSTIN, Texas – MSNBC host and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she was "worried" about President Biden "as a person" during a "heartbreaking" summer.

Psaki appeared at the Texas Tribune Festival on Friday for a conversation with The Atlantic writer Mark Leibovich, who wanted to know what someone who worked so closely with Biden felt during the infamous June debate that put a spotlight on the president’s fitness to serve another term. 

"Well, watching it, my first reaction was not, ‘Oh my gosh, Trump is going to win the election.' That was not my reaction. I care about him as a human being. And my first reaction was, I do care about him a lot, was like, ‘Is he OK?’" Psaki said. 

Jen Psaki speaks at Texas Tribune Festival

MSNBC host Jen Psaki speaks at the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Tx. on Sept. 6, 2024. (Joseph A. Wulfsohn/Fox News Digital)

"Honestly, it was like, ‘Is he OK? And I don't say that because I was feeling like I was going to go on Twitter and be alarmist, but I care for him as a person," she continued. "I was worried about him as a person." 

Calls for Biden to step aside from the media began as soon as the debate concluded, as Democratic allies were stunned when he appeared confused, unsure and raspy during the disastrous performance. 

Many felt the concerns about Biden’s age and mental acuity were valid, but the president initially insisted it was just a "bad night," before ultimately caving and deciding not to seek re-election. He quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to fill his shoes.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump

MSNBC host and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki was concerned about President Biden during his infamous debate against former President Trump. (Getty Images)

Psaki, who said she got "emotional" on air when she happened to be the MSNBC host tasked with first informing viewers that Biden ultimately decided to step aside because the news broke during her program, believes the debate and ensuing weeks were an "incredibly difficult roller coaster" for Americans. 

"The summer, I think, was heartbreaking and difficult for so many people. People who loved him, people who were fearful of Trump winning, people who loved Harris, people with all sorts of emotions within this country," Psaki said. 

"And as much as I was on television talking about this, I experienced that too, as a human being," she added. 

Psaki wrapped up her tenure as Biden’s press secretary and joined MSNBC in May 2022. 

