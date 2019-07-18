Obama's former DHS secretary: Trump keeps pouring 'gasoline' on possible immigration compromise

President Trump is ruining the chances for a compromise between Democrats and Republicans on immigration and for addressing the border crisis, according to Jeh Johnson.

The former DHS secretary in the Obama administration told "Fox & Friends" and a live studio audience Thursday that Trump is to blame for the current levels of polarization in Washington, D.C.

Host Steve Doocy noted that both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama came close to immigration reform but were ultimately unsuccessful, leading to the current border crisis. He asked Johnson whether he agrees that Democrats refuse to give Trump "even a little bit of a win" on the issue.

Johnson argued that it's Trump who must change his behavior if a compromise is to happen, calling out the president's tweets toward the so-called progressive "squad" over the weekend.

"Every time I think there might be an opportunity for getting something done, he frankly pours gasoline over the whole relationship such that they don't want to work with him, simply because of his rhetoric," Johnson argued.

He agreed with Trump administration officials, like Acting Customs & Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan, who are calling for legislative fixes, but said Trump must stop "undermining" the effort.

"He has the biggest microphone," said Johnson, who has made headlines in recent weeks for calling attention to the crisis unfolding at the southern border and criticizing 2020 Democratic presidential candidates for taking far-left positions on immigration.

Johnson, who served under Obama from 2013 to 2017, argued previously that Americans deserve "straight talk" on the issue, touting the previous administration's handling of the problem. He said the Obama administration ramped up assistance to Central American countries and prioritized the deportation of felons.