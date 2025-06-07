JD Vance says it was a 'huge mistake' for Musk to go after Trump with Epstein accusation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance told comedian and podcast host Theo Von on Saturday that Elon Musk made a "huge mistake" by accusing President Donald Trump of being implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Vance warned that Trump and Musk being embroiled in a "blood feud" with one another will be bad for the country and will likely not end well for the Tesla CEO either.

"I think it's a huge mistake for him to go after the president like that. And I think that if he and the president are in some blood feud — most importantly — it's going to be bad for the country, but I think it's going to be, I don't think it'll be good for Elon either," Vance argued.

Musk referenced Jeffrey Epstein in relation to Trump on Thursday as part of a larger attack against the president and Republican leaders over their budget reconciliation bill.

"Time to drop the really big bomb. [Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk wrote on X. "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

Vance told the comedian Trump "didn't do anything wrong with Jeffrey Epstein" and that his loyalties will always be with the president.

He noted that he hopes Musk will eventually "come back into the fold," but doubted the possibility of that coming true after his tweet accusing Trump of being involved with Epstein.

When asked by Von why he believed Musk's "feelings were hurt," Vance speculated that the culmination of the violent threats against him and his company, paired with Congress' budget reconciliation bill, may have pushed him over the edge.

"His businesses are being attacked nonstop. They're literally like firebombing some of his cars," he pointed out. "So I think part of it is this guy got into politics and has suffered a lot for it. But I mean, and I get the frustration there… Congress, you got this spending bill. But the main purpose of the bill is not actually spending or cutting spending, though it does cut a lot of spending."

The vice president acknowledged Musk's concerns over the spending bill that allegedly started the feud between the two and noted that disagreements over its contents likely caused some "frustrations."

"The main purpose of the bill is to prevent the biggest tax increase, but I understand — it's a good bill — it's not a perfect bill," Vance said. "The process in D.C., if you're a business leader, you probably get frustrated with that process because it's more, you know, bureaucratic. It's more slow-moving. So I think there's just some frustrations there."

